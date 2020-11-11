Historic! President Elect Kamala Harris made history on Saturday, November 7th, 2020, when she became the first woman, black woman, and person of South Asian descent to be elected Vice President of the United States of America.

In the fall of 2019, I saw then-presidential candidate Harris speak at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Before this moment, I was relatively unexcited and uninvolved when it came to the 2020 presidential election. I was a freshman in high school who was invested more in my final exams and who I was going to hang out with on the weekends than the seemingly distant election. However, after hearing Senator Harris speak about her devotion to the Black youth of America, I was floored by her intelligence, poise, and genuine character. Although she was swarmed by enthusiastic folks, she took the time to speak to everyone, graciously smiling and shaking hands. Observing her, in that church sanctuary on a random Sunday afternoon, I saw presidential material.

As a black girl, with political aspirations, I was inspired by Senator Harris to take action in my community. This year, I volunteered with Fair Fight, a nonprofit organization founded by Stacy Abrams that advocates for voting rights. I spoke to people and heard their testimonials on how the Georgia Voting system failed them. This was a thought-provoking and motivating experience. It made me feel like I was part of the fight for voting rights.

Last Saturday, as Senator Harris accepted her position as Vice-President Elect, it reminded me of the brief time I spent listening to her speak last year. With poise, intelligence, kindness and humility in her character, she spoke of her humble beginning and her historic election: “While I may be the first woman in this office,” she remarked, “I will not be the last.” Shattering the glass ceiling, Vice President

Elect Harris is an example. She is someone who a little girl, dreaming of a life in public service, can look up to and think, “She did it…so I can too.”

Serving in an all white-suit, Kamala Harris is a role model. She is not cocky, or rude, but she is not a push-over, and she will work for the benefit of the American people with President-Elect Joe Biden. I am confident that they will bring dignity and respect back to the White House. I am confident that their administration will reflect the diverse ideology of all Americans; and I am confident that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will destroy the divisive rhetoric and build bridges in their 4-year term. I am thankful that I had the opportunity to work for their campaign and to do my part to aid them to victory. I remain inspired by the examples of strong, outspoken Black women in my life, like my mom, my grandmothers, and my aunts, who have all had successful careers and done their parts to make sure that everyone knows that their vote matters. I aspire to be like Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and this past weekend, so many girls just like me were shown that in America, you are only limited by your ambition.