Vice President-Elect Harris Campaigns For Ossoff And Warnock In Savannah

Vice President elect Kamala Harris made a visit to Savannah last Sunday campaigning on behalf Georgia’s Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ahead of the runoff election held Tuesday, Jan. 5. Hundreds of people came out to the drive-in rally that was held at the Groves High School location.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gave remarks of the importance of voting in the runoff election. Georgia Public Service Commissioner candidate Daniel Blackman also gave remarks. It was an entertaining surprise to have Grammy award winning musician Ne-Yo who performed at the rally supporting candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Due to COVID-19, the attendees were reminded to stay in their cars during the rally unless they were going to the restroom where face masks were required.

The crowd became more excited when Ossoff delivered a speech emphasizing that he would focus on “health, jobs, and justice” if elected and increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Before Vice President Elect Kamala Harris came on stage, Rev. Warnock spoke about his humble beginnings growing up in Savannah living in Kayton

Homes and how he was a graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School.