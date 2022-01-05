Veterans Council of Chatham County Announces 2022 Officers

Veterans Council of Chatham County announced their 2022 Slate of Officers at their monthly Veterans Council Meeting, Monday, January 3rd at the American Legion Post 184 located at 3003 Rowland Avenue in Thunderbolt Ga.

Joe Higgins, Chairman; Jim Vejar, Senior Vice Chairman; Mike Brady, Junior Vice Chairman Post 1; Rich Noel, Junior Vice Chairman Post 2; Christina Gibson, Secretary; Tim Ansley, Treasurer; Doug Andrews, Parliamentarian; James Putney, Chaplain; and Chris O’Malley, Sergeant at Arms.

With monthly meetings held at American Legion Post 184 on the first Monday of every month, the Veterans Council of Chatham County welcomes all military, active and retired, for a free meal and night of camaraderie.