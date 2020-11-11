Veteran’s Council Names Veteran of the Year and Parade Grand Marshal

By Savannah Tribune | on November 11, 2020

L-R: Joe Higgins, Chair of Veterans Council, Christina Gibson, Jimmy Ray, and Doug Andrews
The Veteran’s Council of Chatham County announced Jimmy Ray as Veteran of the Year. The Chatham County Commissioners presented a proclamation to Ray during their regular meeting held on Friday, November 6.

Ray is a past commander of American Legion Chatham post 36. He was instrumental in the fundraising and construction of the World War II Memorial on River Street. He is also a 35- year member of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and was the 2013 parade Grand Marshal.

The Veteran’s Council also named Council Secretary Christina Gibson as Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal. A proclamation was also presented to Gibson during the Commission meeting last Friday.

The Veteran’s Day Parade will be held in Pt. Wentworth November 11, 2020.

