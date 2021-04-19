Vaccine Appointments Open Next Week From St. Joseph’s/Candler

By Savannah Tribune | on April 19, 2021

Portrait of a young African American male patient sitting in a medical clinic and is being given the Covid 19 vaccine in his shoulder by a female African American doctor, both wearing protective face masks

St. Joseph’s/Candler has partnered with a number of churches in Savannah to bring the COVID vaccine into convenient and comfortable locations. We have open appointments next week in West Savannah, East Savannah, and the South Side.

Appointments can be made online at sjchs.as.me.

We also know that many people may have questions about the vaccine. Hear what medical experts at St. Joseph’s/Candler and community leaders are saying at sjchs.org/vaccine.

St. Josephs/Candler vaccine appointment online web pageTuesday, April 20 (9 AM – 1 PM): New Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2020 Tennessee Avenue

SJCHS.as.me/NewGeneration

Wednesday, April 21 (2 PM – 6 PM): First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Alice Street

SJCHS.as.me/FirstTabernacle

Thursday, April 22 (2 PM – 6 PM): Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, 425 W. Montgomery Cross Road

SJCHS.as.me/KingdomLife 

Or, call us to schedule an appointment at 912-656-8804 or 912-777-8762.

 

More From Health Go To The Health Section

Vaccine Appointments Open Next Week From St. Joseph’s/Candler
EYE CARE FOR YOU!
“EYE” CARE FOR YOU WHY ARE MY EYES SO ITCHY?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.