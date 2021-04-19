Vaccine Appointments Open Next Week From St. Joseph’s/Candler

St. Joseph’s/Candler has partnered with a number of churches in Savannah to bring the COVID vaccine into convenient and comfortable locations. We have open appointments next week in West Savannah, East Savannah, and the South Side.

Appointments can be made online at sjchs.as.me.

We also know that many people may have questions about the vaccine. Hear what medical experts at St. Joseph’s/Candler and community leaders are saying at sjchs.org/vaccine.

Tuesday, April 20 (9 AM – 1 PM): New Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2020 Tennessee Avenue

SJCHS.as.me/NewGeneration

Wednesday, April 21 (2 PM – 6 PM): First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Alice Street

SJCHS.as.me/FirstTabernacle

Thursday, April 22 (2 PM – 6 PM): Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, 425 W. Montgomery Cross Road

SJCHS.as.me/KingdomLife

Or, call us to schedule an appointment at 912-656-8804 or 912-777-8762.