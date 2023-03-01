Urban Hope’s 13th Annual Chefs and Chocolates Returns to Kehoe Ironworks

Urban Hope, a non-profit dedicated to the children of Savannah, will celebrate their 13th Annual Chefs and Chocolates fundraiser on March 4, 2023. The popular fundraiser returns to Kehoe Ironworks at Trustees Garden.

The evening features live music, small plates and desserts from celebrated local chefs and artisans, a wine pull and live auction. Doors open at 7:00 pm. Sponsorships are still available.

Urban Hope Board of Directors President, De- Shawn Bell, “We are grateful to Oliver Maner, LLP for their commitment to Urban Hope as our Love Sponsor for the event. We are blessed with many dear sponsors that truly care about the mission of Urban Hope. We are excited to return to Kehoe Ironworks to host Chefs and Chocolates, our biggest annual fundraiser at their impressive venue.

This year, we are excited to announce our first Honorary Chairwoman, longtime Urban Hope supporter, Mrs. Ann Lytle. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect match.”

Bell continues, “We can’t wait to celebrate the amazing stories of Urban Hope as well as the generosity of the Savannah community and our commitment to the success of our children and their families!”

To purchase tickets, sponsorships or simply donate to Urban Hope, please visit urbanhopesavannah.org for additional information.