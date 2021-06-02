Upswing in Dining Out and To-Go Prompts June 7 Hiring Day

As local diners enthusiastically return to their favorite restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is staffing up. Monday, June 7, Texas Roadhouse locations in Savannah and Pooler will host the first-ever hiring event to fill more than 40 full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience. The restaurant believes in putting people-first and promotes from within. TTexas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.

Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https:// texasroadhouse.jobdetails. io/hiringday/.

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.