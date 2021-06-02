Upswing in Dining Out and To-Go Prompts June 7 Hiring Day

By Savannah Tribune | on June 02, 2021

As local diners enthusiastically return to their favorite restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is staffing up. Monday, June 7, Texas Roadhouse locations in Savannah and Pooler will host the first-ever hiring event to fill more than 40 full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse offers rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience. The restaurant believes in putting people-first and promotes from within. TTexas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.

Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https:// texasroadhouse.jobdetails. io/hiringday/.

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.

