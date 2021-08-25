UPGRADE YOUR MINDSET:

I read a quote the other day that made me stop in my tracks. The quote read “The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it” ~Michelangelo. See what I mean? What were your thoughts after reading it?

This quote reminded me of the importance of wisely picking and scrutinizing your goals. Goals are meant to give us something to aim for and guide us to our desired success. But what if your goals aren’t challenging you? Ever considered that thought? Sometimes easy goals can work against you causing you to settle or become complacent. And that’s where the problems can start. Complacency can be the breeding ground for dissatisfaction, laziness, self-doubt, fear, etc. No one wants a business, career, or life filled with these issues.

If you’ve found yourself in a state of complacency it may be time for you to add some “stretch goals”. Traditionally stretch goals are those goals that are extra hard and difficult to achieve i.e. running a marathon. I define “stretch goals” rather, as goals that require a little more effort to accomplish and push you out of your comfort zone. They can give you butterflies in your stomach when you think of them. However, these goals, when successfully achieved, will skyrocket your confidence, finances, or other opportunities. Just like it’s important to stretch your body muscles, stretch goals allow you to stretch your “mental muscles” like courage, problem-solving, perception, imagination, etc. which are important to your personal growth and satisfaction.

Here are some examples of Stretch Goals – Reaching out to call someone to ask for mentorship or to collaborate with – Pitch teaching a course or workshop on a topic you’re knowledgeable about – Apply for a job you always wanted – Do a radio or tv interview

Ok, it’s time to challenge you to create your own Stretch goals. 1. What are 3 stretch goals that you will go after in the next 30 days? 2. How can these benefit your work, career and/or life? 3. How do you avoid your “comfort zone trap” moving forward?

Be sure to email me at victoria@victoriabaylor to let me know how your plans are going. For more insights visit www.victoriabaylor.com.