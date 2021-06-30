UPGRADE YOUR MINDSET How to Reach Your Goals 10x Faster

Creating and reaching your realistic goals can be challenging at times. If you’ve tried to reach a goal and fell short don’t beat yourself up. There is an essential part of goal setting that doesn’t often get talked about and it’s the importance of “rewiring your brain”. Neuroscience shows our brains are capable of achieving amazing feats but this isn’t an automatic process. Rewiring your brain is the secret weapon to reaching any goal. Here are 3 steps to rewire your brain.

Step 1 is to believe that your goal is possible. This may seem like a “no brainer” to some of you but you would be surprised how many people adopt a goal and yet have tons of doubt about achieving it. That’s like earning a paycheck and tearing it up before depositing it In the bank. Hidden negative mindset messages can destroy your positive beliefs. To ramp up your positive beliefs and rewire your thoughts practice saying “I will achieve (insert your goal)”!

Step 2 is to think about your goal —-a lot. Achieving your goal begins with your thoughts. Your thoughts are like a seed. In nature, when you plant and water a seed it will eventually grow. Much of that growth happens below the surface of the soil but eventually, the plant breaks through. It’s important to always be “watering” your thoughts concerning your goals. Think about them constantly. Write them on sticky notes and post them around your home. Read your goals every morning and night. Consider using visual aids such a vision board or other tangible things to activate your goal growth. ` Step 3 Break down your goals into bite-size pieces and include a completion date. Big goals can be intimidating. There is an old saying that you can only eat an elephant “one bite at a time”. Telling your brain you’re serious by taking incremental steps is a great way to re-wire it toward taking action and being deliberate. Get an accountability partner or coach to keep you on track.

