UPGRADE YOUR MINDSET 4 Ways to Improve Your Focus

Focus is the very thing that many struggle to keep and would pay top dollar to have more of! If you struggle to get tasks done, to prioritize obligations, or feel overwhelmed with things to do then you’re probably saying “amen” to that fact. And trust me you’re not the only one. Millions struggle with this every day. Sometimes having the focus you need feels unattainable. Is focus really as elusive as it feels? Not at all. I’m here to tell you that in order to get more focus you have to look at it differently.

Merriam Webster defines focus as “directed attention”. That definition alone explains why focusing can be such a challenge. In the modern-day world, there is so much competition for your attention on a daily basis. Did you know that you can be exposed to as many as 30,000 messages a day? Constantly being distracted and unable to focus can be an overwhelming challenge to your health, raise your stress levels, and even limit the money you make. To correct this issue it’s important to be realistic and create a strategic plan. I love the quote by John Carmack which states “Focus is a matter of deciding things you’re not going to do”. In an effort to do just that here are some helpful tips.

1. Identify your mission- What are your main goals & objectives? Warren Buffet once said to list the 25 things you want to do in your life and mark all but 5 off the list. The most successful people are clear on their main objectives and downsize accordingly. 2. Lighten your load- When a ship starts sinking the first thing to do is throw the extra weight overboard. What tasks, responsibilities, and even relationships are weighing you down? What’s keeping you from meeting your objectives? 3. Understand how you’re wired- We all think and use our mental energy differently. Some people are more focused at night and others in the morning. Some need quiet to focus and others background noise. In what scenarios do you focus best? 4. Remove your temptations Always grabbing your phone or on the computer? Consider using an app that will block focused time for you.

