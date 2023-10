The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) unveiled a stamp on the House floor on Wednesday, honoring the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis. The stamp bears a photo of Lewis taken by Marco Grob in August 2013 for Time Magazine in 2013.

The USPS said, “with this stamp the U.S. Postal Service celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis (1940 -2020) devoted to equality and justice for all Americans”. Lewis spent more