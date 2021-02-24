Untold Nuggets of Savannah History

Many will recognize and acknowledge the impact and service of the quiet, easy-going gentleman and community leader Walter B. Simmons, Sr. Born in the Old Fort area, near Crawford Square, Simmons has been blessed to be a man about town, in the midst of the move toward progress for the entire community of Savannah, Georgia. He is still affectionately called “49,” a reference to his Alfred E. Beach High School Bulldogs jersey number. He was a starter and team captain for the football team and played forward in basketball for the 1945-46 Beach High “Dream Team” that went on to become state champions.

In 1948 he married his college sweetheart Mary Frank who became a popular teacher and girls basketball coach at Woodville High School. He and his late wife of 64 years parented three children, Walter Bruce, Jr., Ronald Jerome, and Sandra. Simmons has 8 grandchildren. An educator first, Simmons honed his gifts and skills to become one of the most effective teachers and administrators of his time. He was a friend, neighbor, and confidant of Henderson E. Formey, who went to the Central Office, at 208 Bull Street before positions for Blacks were readily available there. Simmons distinguished himself as a go-to troubleshooter and Human Relations Specialist par excellence, moving around and about the system as needed.

The Chatham County Public School System is on record as having been extremely slow and resistant to school desegregation. In 1971, it was still under federal oversight to desegregate. Simmons, who is reported to be the first Black to be named principal of a predominantly white school, Thirty-Seventh Street School, is proud of a letter of September 9, 1971 that he received from School Board Member Dr. Robert I. Strozier, an Armstrong State College professor who personally commended him, “I would like to thank you for the courageous and humane professionalism you and your staff have shown this first week of school. You are good people. Although I speak essentially for myself, I know the elected and professional School board members are all proud of the way you have made this first week a success despite the faces and noises of adversity all around you.”

In the 1980’s, the Chatham County Public Schools were not accredited by the IAW S. A. C. S. Henderson E. Formey encouraged the then Superintendent Sylvester Raines to advance from affiliation to full accreditation. Simmons led one of the three groups that worked together to bring to fruition the full accreditation of Chatham County Schools.

He has worn many hats in volunteer service and is a 4-time Hall of Famer: Greater Savannah Athletic, Beach High School Athletic, Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club and Georgia State Association of Boys & Girls Clubs.

Here are a few nuggets for your perusal: * In the days when Blacks found it extremely difficult to obtain insurance coverage and other socio-civic support, in addition to churches, many lodges, societies, fraternal organizations, and clubs were founded to address these needs. The Mutual Benevolent Society, the oldest such organization in America, was founded right here in Savannah. The purpose was to assist members and their families in times of hardships, sickness, and death. The Mutuals attracted a diverse group of men to its operation, teachers, janitors, plumbers, electricians, preachers, doctors, businessmen, college administrators, lawyers and more. It became an organization for the upwardly mobile to come and foster comradery. While it hosted numerous social activities such as its annual New Year’s Eve Ball, Family Picnic, and others, it also was interested in and highly supportive of social justice concerns in the community. It grew stronger over a period of 50 years, but an election in around 1935 led to a split.

The Old Mutuals and the New Mutuals evolved and continued for years. Coming up to the 100th anniversary of the founding, the New Mutuals sought to claim the name and incorporate. A judge ruled that the New Mutuals could incorporate and become the Mutual Benevolent Society, Inc., but could not claim the 100-year designation as they were not the original Mutuals. In 1976, Simmons, who had joined in the 1950’s, was president of the Old Mutuals. Willie Fleming was president of the New Mutuals. Leaders of both organizations began to explore the idea of merging, and committees were formed to fashion such. Frank H. Bynes, Sr., another popular leader, man about town and owner of Bynes-Royall Funeral Home, was a member of the New Mutuals, but served as historian to both. The committees began to meet in the upper room, in the attic level of the Bynes-Funeral Home mansion, which housed the business on the lower level, the family residence on the second floor, and a family and recreational area in the attic of the mansion. Simmons adopted applicable parts of the then proposed merger document for the White-led Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) and the Black-led Georgia Teachers and Educators Association (GTEA). After several meetings in the upper room, the Mutual Benevolent Society was reunited. They hosted a “The Mutuals Together Again” cruise aboard Captain Sam Steven’s boat, as a kick-off of the 100th Anniversary Celebration.

*According to the 1977-78 Savannah -Chatham County Public Schools Personnel Directory, Superintendent General Dennis J. Harrison, a retired general, appointed four Area Assistant Superintendents to oversee and manage the schools in the system. For the Central Area, was Simmons, over the schools, Richard Arnold H. S., Savannah H. S., Middle Schools, Hubert and Shuman and elementary schools, Anderson, Barnard, Ellis, Riley, J. G. Smith, Spencer, Thirty-Seventh Street and Thirty-Eighth Street. Sue Cox managed the South Area, Rachel Davis, the East Area and Jim King, the West.

*On June 14, 1994, Simmons received a Citation for 20 years of Outstanding and Dedicated Volunteer Service in promoting the knowledge of Afro-American history in Savannah-Chatham County. The citation was presented by Wesley Wallace “WW” Law, founder and director of the Savannah-Savannah Yamacraw Branch, Association for the Study of Afro American Life and History. As Senior conductor on the Negro Heritage Trail Tours and for contributing over 3,000 volunteer hours from 1977-1990. Simmons also recognizes the service of the late Chatham County Commissioner Joe Murray Rivers for also assisting Mr. Law with the Negro Heritage Trail Tours.

*St. James AME Church is revered by the African Methodist Church for its early connection of saving souls and its unique relationship with Bishop Henry McNeal Turner, who founded the church. Turner was one of the 33 Black members elected to the Georgia General Assembly elected shortly after the Civil War. In 1868 their white colleagues in the legislature through finagling, grandfathering, and gerrymandering, expelled and ousted them from their posts, hence the title of a sculpture by Atlanta artist John Riddle, commissioned by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus in the late 1970’s, that today sits on the Capitol grounds entitled “Expelled Because of Color.” Turner was best known for pastoring the Mother Church of African Methodism in Georgia, St. Phillip Monumental AME Church in Savannah.

In August of 2004, the then pastor Rev. Ernest L. Gordon and congregation honored Simmons and two of his church Sisters Delores Washington and Dorothy B. Wilson for lifelong service. He has been a member for more than 75 years and has served in many ways, from driving the church van, to Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, photographer, Senior Usher Board, Senior Citizens, president and vice president of the Local District Lay Organization and chairman of the Steward Board. He was elevated to serve as officer emeritus, where he attempts to still be of counsel and service to his pastor Rev. Anthony Scott and the congregation.

Diana Harvey Johnson is president of Pinnacle Communications Corporation. A businesswoman and community developer, she holds a master’s degree in History from the University of Georgia in Athens and served as a Seasonal Historian with the U. S. Dept. of the Interior National Park Service at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Birthplace and the Vanderbilt Mansion both in Hyde Park, NY. Harvey Johnson was elected to seven terms in the Georgia State Legislature.