United Way Receives $10,000 From JE Dunn To Help Residents Impacted By COVID-19

United Way of the Coastal Empire has received generous support for families impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. This morning, Ryan Price, Savannah Division Manager of JE Dunn Construction, delivered a $10,000 contribution to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund with the hope that others will join the efforts. This donation will be used to help residents of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties retain stable housing by assisting with rent, mortgage, and utility payments when grace periods are not offered and to provide financial assistance for additional critical needs such as medical expenses and child care.

“Our 58 local employee owners are grateful to give back to Savannah because our community gives so much to us,” said Ryan Price. “During this challenging time, we hope our small donation inspires others to donate to the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. The scope of the virus and financial impact has blind-sided all of us across the nation and in Savannah. Our communities most vulnerable need our assistance now more than ever.” Brynn Grant, United Way of the Coastal Empire President and CEO, shared “United Way is on the front lines to help address community problems every day. We are uniquely positioned to understand and lead community mobilization. It was created by this community for this purpose, and we cannot do it alone. We are grateful to JE Dunn Construction for standing with us.”

Last week, United Way activated the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and released $80,000 to support individuals and families financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Through the 211 call center and our community service centers in Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty Counties, United Way is connecting citizens with resources that can help them.

“In less than one week, we received more than 1,200 calls for help – four times the normal amount,” added Grant. “We know our initial investment will not be enough to stabilize our community’s workforce. It is going fast. We are seeking more help, so we can support those at risk of homelessness now.”

The goal of the United Way COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is $200,000. To date, United Way has raised $119,458. You too can help by giving to United Way. To give, visit uwce.org or text UWCOVID19 to 41444.

For more information, visit www.uwce.org.