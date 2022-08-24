United Way Partners With Dynamic Artist Amiri Geuka Farris

United Way of the Coastal Empire is partnering with multi-disciplinary contemporary artist Amiri Geuka Farris for a series of events intended to make art more accessible and to expose young people to the joy and creativity of working with a professional artist.

This summer, Farris has been collaborating with museums, art centers, collectors, nonprofit organizations, and unexpected partners including libraries, and doctors’ offices to bring art out into smaller, underserved communities without a formal arts presence. He is a working artist whose dynamic multi-media work has been featured in more than 50 solo exhibitions and juried museum exhibitions throughout the U.S.

“One of my goals is to make artwork more accessible to art lovers in outof the-way places and to create new viewers of contemporary art,” said Farris.

This partnership culminates with a featured solo show and fundraiser at Location Gallery. As part of Shop & Dine United, a portion of the proceeds benefits the United Way Community Fund for the 2022 Campaign. The Location Gallery at Corcoran Austin Hill Realty features group and solo art shows by local Savannah artists. The Location Gallery exhibitions have benefitted different Savannah nonprofits every month for the past six years. This show opens on the evening of Friday, September 9, 2022, 4:00 – 7:00 PM, at 251 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.

Other exciting advance opportunities made possible through this partnership include:

“Special Exhibition at

United Way of the Coastal Empire” – August 23 – 31:

His collaboration with United Way involves a special exhibition of his work at United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Savannah office, located at 428 Bull Street in the Historic District. The exhibition will run from August 23 -31, with the artwork available to view free of charge on weekdays from 3-5 p.m. daily. “Meet the Artist” Event –

August 25:

One of the highlights of the unconventional art exhibition will be a “Meet the Artist” event on Thursday, August 25, from 5-6 p.m. at the United Way building. During the free event, Farris will speak about his most recent series of paintings and share his connection to our community.

The public is invited to these free events. Learn more at www.uwce.org/amiri.