United Way Of The Coastal Empire’s Annual Women Who Rule Event To Honor Kay Ford As “Woman Of The Year”

United Way of the Coastal Empire is proud to announce this year’s Women Who Rule event, again presented by Step One Automotive Group, will honor longtime banking executive, community leader and United Way supporter Kay Ford as the 2023 United Way “Woman of the Year.” The annual luncheon, chaired this year by Cecilia Tran Arango of Thomas & Hutton, will be held Tuesday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center.

Kay Ford is the current chairman of the Bank- South Advisory Board for the Savannah market. In her role Ford promotes the bank’s commitment to serving the Savannah community. In addition, she serves on the fiduciary board of BankSouth and was formerly the chief banking officer, serving the bank’s markets throughout the state. A former president and CEO of SunTrust Bank, Savannah, Ford retired after serving 41 years there. She held numerous senior level positions within retail banking and private wealth management, including the position of senior vice president of Private Wealth Management. She is a graduate of Leadership Savannah and Leadership Georgia. She currently chairs the Savannah Technical College Foundation Board and is the chair-elect for the Savannah Economic Development Authority. Her long record of service on community driven boards includes that of United Way of the Coastal Empire, where she was the 2016 campaign chair; the Memorial Health Foundation of Memorial Health Medical Center; the Savannah Fund for Excellence in Education; St. Mary’s Home, as well as past chair of the Housing Authority of Savannah. As an elected official, she served on the Savannah Chatham County Board of Education and Garden City’s city council.

“Being from here, I can say this is a special place that we get to call home, and I have always been proud to give back to our community,” said Kay Ford. “I am very humbled and grateful for this honor. It is my hope that women in our community will continue to rule and keep moving us forward!”

Championed by United Way’s WOMEN UNITED ®, this popular annual event raises funds for residents across our region who need dependable transportation.

“Each year an average of 2,000 individuals/families in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties receive support in the form of gas cards, bus passes, and even minor car repairs thanks to this effort,” said Cecilia Tran Arango. “Over 30 women have volunteered their time and talents for the 2023 Women Who Rule Committee and I am thankful for every one of them!”

Arango is a Certified Professional Services Marketer and Chief Officer of Fun at Thomas & Hutton, where she oversees marketing, communications, culture-building, and community relations for Thomas & Hutton’s 10 regions in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. She currently serves on various boards including Metropolitan Savannah Rotary, Park Place Outreach, First City Pride Center, Savannah Sports Council, TEDxSavannah, Society of Marketing Professional Services, and Leadership Southeast Georgia. She was named to Georgia Trend’s 40 Under 40 and is an alumnus of Leadership Georgia, Leadership Southeast Georgia, and Leadership Savannah. She is an avid runner with a goal of running a marathon in each state, a lululemon Run Ambassador, and founder of a local running book club, Read, Run & Rant. She is also a local actress/performer with the Bay Street Theatre and The Collective Face Theatre Ensemble. In May, Arango will represent Vietnam in the Savannah Music Festival’s Musical Explorers program geared toward elementary school children. Ford and her husband, Bob, have three children: Poppy Brown and Jaime Miller, both of whom reside in the local area and their son, Robert Ford, who is a Master Sergeant serving in the US Air Force currently stationed in Florida.

Together, they have seven grandchildren.

“This year it is an honor for us to recognize Kay Ford. She has worked tirelessly for this community she loves and for United Way of the Coastal Empire specifically over many years. She still serves on several United Way committees even today and we are so grateful for her countless contributions,” said Brynn Grant, president & CEO, United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Grant added, “Cecilia Tran Arango’s leadership as event chair will ensure the event successfully achieves its mission to raise much-needed funds to provide transportation assistance for women and caregivers while also being a really fun time for all who attend!”

Table sponsorships and tickets are currently available for purchase. For more information, visit www.uwce.org/womenwhorule.