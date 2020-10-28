United Way Of The Coastal Empire’s Annual Campaign Hits 41% Of Goal

With four weeks remaining until the campaign’s conclusion, 2020 Campaign Chair Chief Terry Enoch announced that United Way of the Coastal Empire has raised $3,242,106 or 41 percent toward the annual fundraising goal of $8 million. The results were reported yesterday during the Mid-Campaign Rally outside at Starland Yard, following public health guidelines.

Funds raised from this annual campaign are used to support some of the region’s highest performing nonprofit organizations that deliver critical programs and services to improve the lives of people in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties with direct services and support. These agencies are working on the frontline to ensure that every child has the potential to succeed, adults can provide for their families, and everyone can lead a healthy life.

While campaign efforts got off to a slower start than usual due to COVID-19 response efforts, hundreds of volunteers have spent countless hours canvassing the four-county area to raise money to help people in need through the United Way. Campaign Chair Chief Terry Enoch praised donors and volunteers for the campaign’s progress and told the re-energized, masked, and socially-distanced crowd that their hard work and dedication were producing results.

“We’re on track compared to this date last year,” said Chief Enoch, Chief of Campus Police of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. “Those who give to United Way generously deserve the heartfelt thanks of the community because their individual gifts, often available through payroll deduction, make it possible for United Way to fund more than 80 programs that span across 54 agencies. These gifts help change lives for the better.”

With one month remaining until the conclusion of the annual fundraising drive, Chief Enoch encouraged the crowd to put the United Way over the top.

“We have all faced incredible challenges this year, certainly unprecedented in our lifetimes. Many more families in our region are experiencing hunger, homelessness, unemployment, and challenges to their mental and physical health,” expressed United Way of the Coastal Empire’s President and CEO, Brynn Grant. “United Way was built to for times like these, but we do not do it alone. To help the community, we need the community. And the community comes through. Since joining the United Way in February, I have been so amazed at the power of our communities coming together to support each other through this organization. United Way is a far more beautiful thing than I ever knew.”

Many local businesses have stepped up to give to United Way by participating in the Always United Challenge, a fun, creative way to give back to the community. Some businesses have created United Way Days by donating a percentage of their sales for those days. Others have targeted menu items or specific merchandise in order to help. Participating businesses include Leopold’s Ice Cream, Roly Poly, Ganem Realty, the Savannah Theatre, Salacia Salts, and many more.

The final fundraising total will be announced at United Way’s Victory Celebration on Thursday, November 19th.

For more information, visit uwce.org.