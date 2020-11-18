United Way Of The Coastal Empire Receives $1.5 Million From Gulfstream

The spirit of giving and supporting the community is deeply embedded in the culture of Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. Today, the company presented a $1,533,840 gift to United Way of the Coastal Empire, putting the organization 93 percent, or $7,458,805 toward its $8,000,000 fundraising goal.

Campaign Chair Chief Terry Enoch, Chief of Campus Police of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, and Brynn Grant, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire, accepted the contribution, thanking Gulfstream and thousands of its employees for their continued support and generosity. “United Way of the Coastal Empire is grateful for the substantial donation, which will help vital programs and services throughout our four-county service area,” said Chief Enoch. “The culture of giving, which has been created and nurtured within Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation is second to none. As our single largest supporter, Gulfstream not only gives generously, but they also volunteer to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Gulfstream’s total contribution to United Way consists of employee pledges and corporate commitment. Since 1997, the company and its employees have invested more than $40 million in our local community through United Way. “Each year, United Way of the Coastal Empire invests in some of the highest performing nonprofit organizations, delivering vital programs and services on the front lines in this region,” remarked Brynn Grant. “Gulfstream’s generous support is more important now than ever before. Their investment will allow our organization to help local individuals and families survive in times of crisis, and come out of those difficulties thriving.”

The results of this year’s campaign will be announced at the Victory Celebration on Thursday, November 19 at 3:30 pm at the Savannah Theatre. Attendance is limited, by invitation only, following all the safety protocols and guidelines. The event will be broadcasted live via Facebook.

For more information, visit uwce.org.