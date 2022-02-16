United Way Of The Coastal Empire Kicks Off 211 Day By Honoring 211 Specialists

United Way of the Coastal Empire kicked off 211 Day on February 11, 2022, with a Press Conference at the United Way office to increase awareness of this vital service in our community and honor the 211 specialists who work hard to support members of our community in their times of greatest need.

211 is a free, confidential service provided by United Way of the Coastal Empire to ensure every person in the community has access to critical resources. United Way organizations across the country recognize 211 on February 11 every year.

In our four-county region, this critical information and referral service answered more than 21,000 calls in 2021 and 34,000 calls since the start of the pandemic. Anyone needing assistance can call 211 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm or visit the United Way website anytime at www.uwce.org to access resources for disaster relief assistance, food, healthcare, housing, utility payment help, childcare information, family support services, and more.

Learn more at www.uwce.org.