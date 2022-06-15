United Way Of The Coastal Empire Introduces Kim Dennis As The New Area Director For Effingham County

United Way of the Coastal Empire is pleased to introduce Kim Dennis as the new Area Director for Effingham County. Kim comes to United Way from the Effingham Herald, where she was the General Manager since 2016. Before that, she served for 17 years as the Executive Director of the Effingham YMCA.

While Kim is new to the United Way team, she has volunteered for the organization for many years, serving on the Advisory Board for United Way in Effingham County and most recently on United Way’s Marketing Committee. Additionally, Kim has been a member of the Rotary Club of Effingham County for 22 years and served on the Effingham Health System Foundation Board.

“Kim knows Effingham County like the back of her hand,” said Brynn Grant, President & CEO, United Way of the Coastal Empire. “We are thrilled to have a talented leader like Kim join our team, especially one who knows our operation there, having been an active member of the United Way of the Coastal Empire Advisory Board. We look forward to working with Kim to further United Way’s mission of improving lives in Effingham County and throughout our four-county service area.”

Kim received her bachelor’s degree in speech education from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro in 1996. She and her husband, Sgt. Keith Dennis, have lived in Effingham County since 2002 and have two children.

“I’ve always been amazed by the work United Way of the Coastal Empire does in our community,” says Kim Dennis. “I’m looking forward to serving in this capacity. Our services reach deep into the Effingham community and it is thrilling to do such impactful work.”