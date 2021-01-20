United Way Of The Coastal Empire Hosts A Community Service Project To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Make it a day on, not a day off. United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by hosting a community service project to benefit children at Greenbriar Children’s Center. United Way volunteers spruced up the building exterior with landscaping, painting, and much more. This beautification project helped enhance the appeal and comfort of the families and children served by Greenbriar.

The service project was limited to 15 volunteers in order to follow COVID-19 safety rules and guidelines.

“Annually, United Way participates in MLK Day through service projects that strengthen our community and help people. It’s a great opportunity to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” United Way of the Coastal Empire’s President and CEO, Brynn Grant said. “Now more than ever, we are called to aid our community. By incorporating Dr. King’s teachings into our daily lives and committing to serve others, we can help build the kind of communities we want for future generations.”

United Way Volunteers – a service of United Way of the Coastal Empire to our community – provides individuals, families, companies, and community groups with flexible volunteer opportunities at various service organizations and schools in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. They are at work every day of the year creating a sense of community and meeting critical needs in schools, parks, senior homes, food banks, pet shelters, low-income neighborhoods, and many more.

For more information, visit www.uwce.org