United Way Of The Coastal Empire Hosting Black, Indigenous, People Of Color (BIPOC) Leadership Symposium

United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) is proud to host the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Nonprofit Leadership Symposium again this year. This robust, cohort based nonprofit executive leadership development program will offer free, virtual participatory training on infrastructure and capacity building topics such as sustainability strategies, marketing, grant writing, budgeting, fiscal management, and more.

While UWCE Community Investments offers capacity building, leadership development, and skills development programs for all local nonprofit organizations all year long. The BIPOC Nonprofit Leadership Symposium offers a unique program tailored to meet the needs expressed and identified by local BIPOC leaders. UWCE is advancing this initiative for executive directors as well as senior and middle managers. UWCE is proud to support BIPOC-led nonprofits and encourages eligible leaders to apply by the deadline on Tuesday, September 12, 2022.

This remote training cohort will provide leaders with adaptive, flexible, and integrated peer support through networking, participatory training, facilitated discussion, one-on-one coaching, and access to critical tools and resources.

This program is being offered at no cost courtesy of the United Way of the Coastal Empire to increase opportunities for these agencies and provide continuous leadership development training. Participation is open to executive directors as well as senior and middle managers. To be considered for the Symposium, nonprofit organizations must have a physical presence in at least one of our four-county service areas, including Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, or Liberty counties.

Applications are due on Tuesday, September 12, 2022. Visit the United Way of the Coastal Empire website to apply.

For more information about the BIPOC Nonprofit Leadership Symposium, contact Nola Johnson at communityinvestments@uwce.org.

Learn more about United Way of the Coastal Empire at www.uwc.org.