United Way Of The Coastal Empire Exceeds Fundraising Goal, Raises $8,080,219

In a year unlike any other, United Way of the Coastal Empire is proud and extremely grateful to announce the total of this year’s fundraising efforts during the Victory Celebration at the Savannah Theatre. Donors exceeded the goal of $8,000,000, raising $8,080,219.

Campaign Chair Chief Terry Enoch expressed his gratitude to thousands of volunteers, donors, and corporate partners for coming together to raise funds to help improve lives. “Raising more than $8 million during a pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. It’s a testament to the generosity of the community and the faith in United Way of the Coastal Empire and its team of dedicated volunteers,” remarked Chief Enoch, Chief of Campus Police of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. “Even in a pandemic that has included business shutdowns, furloughs and school closings, the community came through in a massive way. All we can say is thank you, thank you, thank you!”

United Way of the Coastal Empire’s President and CEO, Brynn Grant, added, “One of the many remarkable things about United Way’s annual fundraising campaigns is how the enthusiasm and generosity of the supporters remain so high year after year. It would be understandable if the effort began to feel routine.

Yet, high spirits prevail once again — in the midst of some of the greatest challenges we have ever faced — and we celebrate the conclusion of the United Way campaign today. Reaching this milestone assures that the support for United Way’s funded programs and services will continue to improve the lives of thousands of people in our community.”

Funds raised will be invested in some of the highest performing nonprofit organizations to help maintain the safety net of nonprofit social services for our community’s longterm stability. This year, United Way funds 82 programs across 54 nonprofits in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties— designed to help children achieve their potential, improve community health, and assist individuals and families in becoming financially independent.

In addition to funding community programs and services, United Way provides direct services where there are gaps, as with our 211 information and referral call center and County Service Centers, and advances volunteerism throughout the region by connecting people to the causes about which they care most.

During the campaign, our Cabinet volunteers, comprised of 44 executive and corporate leaders from every sector of our community, worked closely with United Way staff and ambassadors to generate support from companies, organizations, and individuals throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

Workplace campaigns which typically account for over 80% of the total giving were challenged by not being able to gather in large groups or meet in person, but many held strong throughout the region, with special recognition of the top campaigns: Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Colonial Group, Georgia Ports Authority, International Paper and retirees, Savannah Chatham County Public School System, Georgia-Pacific Savannah River Mill, Chatham County government, and St. Joseph/Candler Health System.

Alexis de Tocqueville Society, United Way’s highest giving level for contributions of $10,000 or more, saw its fourth year of consecutive growth—raising more than $2.3 million. With more than 70 members, this group of leaders makes a significant impact to the mission United Way.

“With Thanksgiving just a week away, we have immense gratitude for our amazing community,” said Chief Enoch.

United Way of the Coastal Empire thanks The Historic Savannah Theatre, Blue Voyage Productions, and countless community volunteers for making the celebration a great success. The Victory Celebration was limited to invited volunteers only in accordance with safety rules and guidelines.

For more information, visit www.uwce.org.