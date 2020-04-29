United Way Of The Coastal Empire Announces New Board Leadership

Moving forward with the business of the organization since canceling the Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon due to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of the Coastal Empire announced the officers and directors who will serve on the 2020-2021 board. Comprised of business and community leaders, board members help further United Way’s mission through their decision-making, governance, and counsel, as well as maintaining the highest levels of stewardship, while improving the lives of people in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties. Vice President and General Manager of WTOC-TV, Larry Silbermann, will serve as the Chairman to the Board of Directors, replacing Toby Moreau. “I am excited by this opportunity to serve our community through United Way. I’d like to thank Toby and our retiring board members for their mentorship, support, and tireless efforts that have set us on the path to continued success,” stated Larry Silbermann. “These volunteer leaders set the bar high with their clear vision and goal-oriented leadership, and I look forward to following their legacy as we lead United Way into a new chapter. As the organization continues to grow at a record pace, I am excited to work with the dedicated team at United Way as we continue the excellent work already in progress to help our friends and neighbors who are facing an unprecedented challenge.” Serving as members of the executive committee are: Board Chair: Larry Silbermann, WTOC-TV; Board Vice-Chair: Jeff O’Connor, First Citizens Bank; Immediate Past Board Chair: Toby Moreau, BB&T (Retired); SecretarY: Mark Bennett, Gulfstream Aerospace; Treasurer & Finance Chair: Jeff Joyner, Truist; Campaign Chair: Chief Terry Enoch, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System; Campaign Vice-Chair: Cecilia Russo Turner, Cecilia Russo Marketing; Community Investments Chair: Tim Morrissey, WJCL-TV; United Way Volunteers Chair: Marc Hefner, WSAVTV; Marketing Chair: Jason Usry, WJCL-TV.

For a complete list of 2020-2021 United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Board of Directors, visit www.uwce.org/board.