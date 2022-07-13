United Way Of The Coastal Empire Announces Board Leadership

United Way of the Coastal Empire is proud to announce the 2022- 2023 Board of Director’s Executive Committee along with new members of the Board who will help lead the organization this year.

2022-23 Board of Directors Executive Committee: Board Chair: Mark Bennett (Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation); Board Vice Chair: Ken Rabitsch (Synovous); Campaign Chair: Cindy Robinett (Sterling Seacrest Pritchard); Campaign Vice Chair: Jay Wilson (International Paper); Treasurer: Mark Sprosty (Savannah Economic Development Authority); Secretary: Cecilia Russo Turner (Cecilia Russo Marketing); Community Investments Chair: Sarah Jones (Truist); Direct Services Chair: Stephanie Jones- Health (Diversity Health Center); Marketing Chair: Bob Klausmeier (Renfroe Outdoor); RE&O Chair: Kimberly Ballard-Washington (Savannah State University); Strategic Planning Chair: Michael Kaigler (Chatham County); Volunteers Chair: Ryan Sewell (Sterling Seacrest Pritchard); and Immediate Past Board Chair: Jeff O’Connor (First Citizens Bank). At-large Members: Larry Silbermann (WTOC); Ryan Chandler (Colonial Group); Taffanye Young (City of Savannah); and Chief Terry Enoch (Savannah Chatham County Public Schools).

Mark Bennett, Board Chairman, works in Public Affairs and Community Investment at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. He completed his undergraduate work at the University of Georgia and earned a master’s degree at Georgia Southern University. He has been a volunteer and supporter of United Way of the Coastal Empire since joining Gulfstream in 2011.

“It is an honor to serve as Chairman of this amazing organization. So many incredible leaders I respect and admire have served in this capacity before me,” says Bennett.

“I have been involved with United Way for many years and have witnessed firsthand the difference this organization makes in the lives of people throughout our four-county region. United Way provides a social services infrastructure for our region that is vital to our quality of life. I invite everyone to get involved in supporting it as a donor, advocate, and volunteer.”

Campaign Chair, Cindy Robinett, is a partner at Sterling Seacrest Pritchard and has been involved in the insurance industry since 2000. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.

The new Board Members include: David Burkoff (HunterMaclean); Stephanie Cutter (Chatham Area Transit Authority); Jennifer Davenport (Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce & Visit Savannah); Catherine Grant (ExperCARE); David Hart (WSAV); Sarah Jones (Truist); Bill Kelso (Goodwill of Southeast Georgia); Dr. John Lester (Georgia Southern University); and Lisette Riccelli (Agenda Latina).

The transition to the new Board of Directors took effect on July 1, 2022.