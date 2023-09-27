United Way Names Boardroom In Honor Of Dedicated Leader Dale Critz, Sr.

United Way of the Coastal Empire’s leadership named the boardroom at its Savannah office on Bull Street in honor of long-time giver and consistently active volunteer leader Dale Critz, Sr.

“Dale Critz, Sr. is not just a member of our United Way of the Coastal Empire family; he is the heart and soul of our Alexis de Tocqueville Society. He has held the esteemed position of Tocqueville Society Chair at least 3 times. Even when he isn’t officially holding the title, Dale works like he is,” said Brynn Grant, president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire, who helped lead the brief ceremony during the Tocqueville Society committee meeting.

“Many invest in our work today because of Dale’s influence and passion for our mission. He goes above and beyond to ensure we reach our goals and make a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve,” Grant said.

The Alexis de Tocqueville Society is a keystone to United Way’s campaign and its most prestigious giving society. Members contribute $10,000 or more annually to the United Way Community Fund, which provides a safety net for the most vulnerable and pathways for upward mobility so everyone can thrive. Named for French political philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville, this global society recognizes the fundamental role personal philanthropy plays in improving lives in our communities.

Austin Sullivan, this year’s chair of United Way’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society, read from the text, which will appear on a permanent plaque to be mounted inside the Dale Critz, Sr. Boardroom. “In the spirit of Dale Critz, Sr., may this room serve as a symbol of enduring dedication to the betterment of lives and a reminder of the profound impact that one compassionate individual can make in the lives of many. Through his life and leadership, we are inspired to continue the noble work of improving the lives of others in this place we, too, hold close to our hearts,” it reads in part.

“Dale Critz, Sr. embodies the true spirit of philanthropy and has consistently been an inspirational leader of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society for many years,” said Sullivan. “His passion for helping others and his commitment to United Way have shone brightly in all he does, and I hope this will convey to him how deeply appreciated he truly is.”

Critz expanded his family’s Savannah automobile dealerships to several brands and states throughout his 45- year career. He retired in 2002 but has remained active in civic and philanthropic life. His son Dale Critz, Jr. also serves on the Tocqueville Committee, having been a United Way of the Coastal Empire board chair and campaign chair.

“I just want to thank all of the volunteers and the people who work for United Way who make this community so great,” said Dale Critz Sr. “Thank you for this honor.”

Members of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society Committee gathered at United Way of the Coastal Empire for their annual meeting and to celebrate this surprise announcement on September 20, 2023.