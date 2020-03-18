United Way Cancels Annual Meeting, Addresses Community Needs In Response To COVID-19

United Way of Coastal Empire cancelled its Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon scheduled for March 26th amid the COVID-19 concerns. The organization is prepared to support its partner agencies who are working on the front line to help affected individuals and families. Additionally, the United Way 211 call center continues to connect callers to local resources, such as food banks, childcare centers, utility assistance, and more.

“We care deeply for the health and safety of our staff and community,” said United Way of the Coastal Empire President & CEO Brynn Grant. “We know there are serious economic implications as we all wrestle with issues related to the COVID-19 virus. For many of our friends and neighbors who may not have health insurance, paid time off, or who may be living paycheck-to-paycheck, those implications threaten their ability to provide for their own basic needs and the needs of their families,” Grant added.

Individuals who need help can call 211, an information and referral helpline that connects residents to local health and human services. 211 is also available online at www.uwce.org/211.

Those who want to help can donate to United Way’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. All donations to the Rapid Response Fund will be used to help families in this crisis. To give, visit www.uwce.org.

“Our trained 211 professionals can help by making referrals and providing assistance that can help prevent individuals and families from falling into greater distress. We are preparing for a possible increase in call volume and the needs for emergency support. If you can help, please do.” said Grant.

As the situation develops, United Way will continue to follow the guidance and recommendations of public health officials. At this time, United Way offices in Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty counties remain open for business.

For more info, visit www.uwce.org.