United Way Announces Team United Campaign Kickoff

It’s game time! United Way of the Coastal Empire 2022 Campaign Chair Cindy Robinett of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard will kick off her TEAM UNITED campaign (The first in-person kickoff since 2019!) on Thursday, September 8 with an 11 a.m. “pre-game tailgate” and noon pep rally-themed lunch program, sponsored by Georgia Ports Authority, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Gulfstream, and Publix.

Former NFL player and current ESPN commentator Matt Stinchcomb has committed to joining the program as the keynote speaker with a message about teamwork. The event will take place at the Savannah Convention Center, located at 1 International Drive in Savannah.

“There is no success without teamwork,” says Robinett. “From cheer- leading to raising my family to the founding of our company, my life has always been about teamwork. The same is true for United Way. It takes all of us coming together to support the great work of this organization and improve lives across our four-county region. Giving to United Way is an investment in our community. I invite everyone in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties to join TEAM UNITED by supporting the United Way Community Fund this year.”

Everyone is invited to join hundreds of business and nonprofit community leaders for the luncheon event. Seats are $45 per person or $400 for a table of 10 and can be purchased through the United Way website at www.uwce.org/ campaign-kickoff.

The Kickoff will include some exciting performances from Georgia Southern University and Savannah State University cheerleaders. Guests will have an opportunity to get photos with local fan-favorite sports mascots. Pacesetter campaign results will be celebrated along with the list of prizes anyone who joins a campaign presentation or purchases an opportunity to win could be awarded throughout the Fall Campaign. The event will conclude with the premier of the 2022 campaign video, produced in-kind by Spyhop Media, featuring a few personal stories of the more than 206,000 people whose lives were improved through United Way-funded programs or services last year.