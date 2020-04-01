Union Mission to Postpone 2020 Raising Hope

Union Mission will pospone Raising Hope scheduled for April 23,, 2020 at the DeSoto Savannah, due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. I t is Union Mission’s intent to reschedule this important community fundraiser and recognize all the sponsors, ticket holders and tables purchased. Union Mission’s staff and Board will continue to monitor and evaluate the landscape based of Federal, State, County and City guidance.

As Union Mission deals with the impact of COVID-19, the needs and unexpected expenses continue to increase. Due to the recent school closures in the Savannah area, Union Mission is now supplying a third daily meal to 20 homeless women and their children that reside at Magdalene Project and to 70 men at Grace House. There has never been a greater need for mental health counseling.

“Union Mission clients come to us with no home and lack stability surrounding all aspects of their lives,” said Patricia Youngquist, Executive Director of Union Mission. “We are committed to continuing to help this vulnerable segment of our community accustomed to hardship.”

As Union Mission navigates this dynamic situation, continued support means a brighter future for those being served and for the whole community. Donations can be made at www.unionmission.org.