Union Mission to Host Virtual Raising Hope Event Dedicated Solely to Unaccompanied, Homeless Women

Union Mission will host a Virtual Raising Hope on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:00pm on www.facebook.com/UMISavannah. The short 35-minute program will feature Keynote Speaker Robert Watts, President & CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, as well as special remarks from key community leaders. Funds from Raising Hope will support the expansion of Union Mission’s new Emergency Housing Program dedicated solely to unaccompanied, homeless women.

This year’s virtual event, presented by Oliver Maner LLP and Nine Line Apparel, will be emceed by Rabbi Robert Haas, leader of Congregation Mickve Israel. Keynote Speaker, Robert Watts has over 30 years of experience in direct service and implementation of homeless health services. As an expert on homelessness, he will address the mental, physical, and emotional challenges faced by this underserved homeless cohort; unaccompanied, homeless women.

On any given night, over 180 homeless women* in Chatham County are living alone on the streets, sleeping in their cars, couch-surfing, or if able, living in motels. Women make up approximately 28% of the homeless population in Savannah, yet there is not a housing program that is specifically focused on unaccompanied, homeless women in the Savannah Chatham County area.

“Union Mission has identified a critical need in our area which is growing and has been exacerbated due to the effects of the pandemic” said Michael Traynor, Union Mission President & CEO. “There is currently not an Emergency Housing Program available for unaccompanied, homeless women along the I-95 corridor from the border of Florida to South Carolina. With this expansion, Union Mission will add 32-beds to the Savannah CoC (Continuum of Care) housing inventory which will serve more than 100 women annually.”

Help Support Union Mission’s Raising Hope Fund the Mission by providing one homeless woman with:

• $500 – Mental health counseling and supportive services up to 90-days ($1,500

helps 3 women)

• $250 – Housing for up to

90-days ($1,000 helps 4

women)

• $100 – Meals for 1 month

($500 helps 5 women)

Visit www.unionmission.org to make a donation today. For more information, contact Mark Toth, Director of Major Gifts & Organizational Strategy at (248) 770-3933 or mtoth@unionmission.org.