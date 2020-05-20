Union Mission Receives $7,500 Donation From Gulfstream Due to COVID-19

Union Mission received a generous $7,500 donation from Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation due to COVID-19. This donation will help fund the Emergency Services Programs that support 20 homeless women and children who reside at Magdalene Project and 70 men at Grace House. These programs focus on providing basic human needs including shelter, food, clothing, and transportation. In addition, this funding supports access to mental health counseling (to the underinsured and uninsured) not only to Union Mission clients but also to the community at large.

“ Unfortunately during this unprecedented time, Union Mission had to postpone and possibly cancel its major fundraiser, a major source of funding that supports these programs on a day to day basis,” said Mark Bennett, Union Mission Board member and Public Affairs & Community Investment Manager at Gulfstream. “In addition, there has never been a greater need for mental health counseling in our community.”

As the homeless count continues to rise in our community due to COVID-19, there will be an increased need to provide emergency shelter and supportive services for individuals to reduce the impact of homelessness on the men, women and children of our community.

“Union Mission clients come to us with no home and lack stability surrounding all aspects of their lives,” said Patricia Youngquist, Executive Director at Union Mission. “We are committed to continuing to help this vulnerable segment of our community accustomed to hardship.”

Union Mission has cared for Savannah’s homeless community for more than 80 years offering emergency, transitional and permanent housing solutions to those in need. These programs give homeless clients a stable foundation from which to build their future. The mission of Union Mission is: to partner with people to end their homelessness through housing and supportive services. For more information contact Patricia Youngquist, Executive Director, at pyoungquist@unionmission.org or (912) 238-2777. To learn more, visit www.unionmission.org.