Union Mission Hosts Annual Raising Hope Event To Benefit Emergency Housing Programs

Union Mission hosted its 7th Annual Raising Hope at the Savannah Convention Center. The event was presented by Oliver Maner LLP and Nine Line Apparel and emceed by Rabbi Robert Haas, Leader of Congregation Mickve Israel. Special honorary sponsors included The Sarah Mills Hodge Foundation and Parker’s. The evening began with a cocktail reception featuring Jeremy Davis & the Equinox Jazz Trio and travel silent auction items, followed by dinner.

“The funds raised from Raising Hope are vital to assisting those who are ready to leave homelessness behind for good,” said William Hunter, Presenting Sponsor and Partner at Oliver Maner. “Raising Hope will help Union Mission continue to provide comprehensive supportive services to give people the tools they need to rebuild their lives.”

The program featured

Keynote Speaker Douglas Brinkley, an American Historian and Best-Selling Author. He is the Katherine Tsanoff Brown Chair in Humanities and Professor of History at Rice University, CNN Presidential Historian, and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair. Brinkley works in many capacities in the world of public history, including on boards, museums, colleges and historical societies. The Chicago Tribune dubbed him “America’s New Past Master”. The New-York Historical Society has chosen Brinkley as their official U.S. Presidential Historian. His recent book Cronkite won the Sperber Prize while The Great Deluge: Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast received the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award. He has received a Grammy Award for Presidential Suite and seven honorary doctorates in American Studies. His two-volume annotated The Nixon Tapes recently won the Arthur S. Link – Warren F. Kuehl Prize. He is a member of the Century

Association, Council of Foreign Relations and the James Madison Council of the Library of Congress. He lives in Austin, TX, with his wife and three children.

For more information, contact Mark Toth, Union Mission’s Director of Major Gifts & Organizational Strategy at (248) 770-3933 or mtoth@unionmission.org or visit www.unionmission.org/Raising- Hope.