Union Mission Announces Keynote Speaker for the 5th Annual Raising Hope

Join Union Mission for an uplifting and enlightening evening at the 5th Annual Raising Hope event on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 6:00pm at the DeSoto Savannah Hotel. The featured keynote speaker will be affordable housing expert, Michelle Norris, who is the Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Growth Strategies for National Church Residences of Columbus, Ohio.

National Church Residences is the nation’s largest provider of affordable senior housing focusing on issues of housing and homelessness. They are proactively engaged in

the effort to preserve and expand the nations dwindling

supply of affordable housing stock by actively engaging in preservation efforts including local locations like Sisters Court and Telfair Arms Apartments and through new construction efforts like Ash Branch Crossing in Pembroke, Georgia.

“At Union Mission, we are always looking at innovative programs to end homelessness,” said Michael McCarthy, Chairman of the Union Mission Board of Directors. “It’s a complicated problem and there is no one perfect solution but many small actions that affect the homeless in different ways.” This year’s event, presented by Nine Line Apparel and Oliver Maner LLP, will be emceed by Rabbi Robert Haas, leader of Congregation Mickve Israel. The evening will begin with a reception at 6:00pm followed by dinner at 7:00pm. Sponsorship opportunities and tickets ($125 per individual or $1,500 for a table of ten) are available by contacting Union Mission’s Director of Major Gifts & Organizational Strategy, Mark Toth at (248) 770-3933 or mtoth@unionmission.org.

Raising Hope is Union Mission’s largest fundraiser and will be chaired by Christine Fournier, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Joselove Filson Advertising and Landings Company Realtor and Union Mission Board Member, Ginna Carroll. All proceeds from the signature fundraising event will support the mission of Union Mission: Partnering with people to end their homelessness through housing and supportive services.