Under The Gold Dome

By Savannah Tribune | on April 07, 2021

 
 

Under the Gold Dome was distributed to League members and partners each week that the Georgia General Assembly was in session. It is a product of our Education Fund, allowing us to report legislative facts and activities at the State Capitol. The UTGD Team is comprised of LWVGA staff and volunteers, who track and report on legislation and committee hearings throughout the legislative session.

To read Sally Fitzgerald’s Special Message (Full Legislative Report from the Capitol, Week 11), visit bit.ly/3cQgyHn. Information and explanations on the new voting restriction/suppression bills are included.

This report contains only bills PASSED. A consolidated report of all the bills passed or vetoed this session will be available shortly after May 10, the last day the governor has to make his decisions.

