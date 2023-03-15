Under The Gold Dome: Tallying the Winners, the Losers and the Road to Sine Die

The 2024 budget. The legislature must pass this before adjourning. It is unusual for it not to crossover although not unprecedented. The measure, HB19, passed later in the week. It is now in the Senate.

SB221 would have, among other things, outlawed dropboxes

SB124 would have placed constitutional amendments on counties over-ruling the state when it seeks to redraw local election maps.

HB380 would have made sports betting part of the state lottery. There are rumblings that this could come back this session in some form.

SB88, aka the don’t say gay bill, would have prohibited the discussion or any mention of gender-related topics in classrooms.

HB538 would have provided literacy training for teachers, curriculum related to improving literacy, and reviews to prevent students from falling behind.

HB419 would have given a local trial run to ranked-choice voting.

SB154 would have prosecuted school librarians for allowing youth to check out “harmful materials.”

HB226 to expand Medicaid coverage to HIV patients

SB162 to abolish a Certificate of Need in order to build a new healthcare facility

SB180, the religious liberty bill