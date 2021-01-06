U.S. Mint To Honor Tuskegee Airmen With Special Quarter

The Tuskegee Airmen are being honored by the U.S. Mint with a quarter dedicated to the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site.

The coin, which will be the final installment in the mint’s popular America the Beautiful Quarters Program, is slated to be officially released Monday (www.usmint.gov/ coins/coin-medal-programs/ america-the-beautiful-quarters/ tuskegee-airmen-national historic-site).

All of the nearly 1,000 Black military pilots who trained in the U.S. during World War II did so in Tuskegee (https:// www.al.com/news/2015/09/ how_ many_ tuskegee_ airmen_ are_ s.html). Of those, 450 were deployed overseas and 150 died, including 66 who were killed in action. There were also more than 15,000 support staff, like navigators, bombardiers and mechanics.

The Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site pays homage to the storied service-members, preserving five structures used for flight training during the war.

The tails side of the special coin features a Tuskegee Airmen pilot standing in front of the Moton Field control tower as two P-51 Mustang fly by. It also features the statement “They fought two wars,” a reference to the fact that the airmen participated in both foreign conflict and the struggle against racism and discrimination in the U.S.

The coin was designed by Chris Costello, of the Artistic Infusion Program, and sculpted by artist Phebe Hemphill.