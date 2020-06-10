TybeeMLK 5th Annual Juneteenth Wade In will be held 9:00 am Friday June 19 at North Beach.

We will gather in front of North Beach Grill 33 Meddin Drive Tybee 31328

Reading of the emancipation proclamation Savannah’s Patt Gunn Gullah Geechee Storyteller and Company will lead us to Wade In Water

Attorney Chad Mance Savannah NAACP VP will be the speaker. Please bring a chair, noise marker ( tambourine, drum ir such) wear a mask, and Practice Social distancing Download Tybee’s Parking App Everyone is welcome Facebook Live TybeeMLK

Any questions contact

Julia Pearce

912-414/0809. tybeemlk@gmail.com

This event is sponsored by TybeeMLK Human Rights Community and North Beach Bar & Grill Tybee’s only co-owned African American Restaurant.