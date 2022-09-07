Tybee Island Equality Fest, taking place September 9-11, 2022, provides an inclusive environment for the whole family, and, for the first year, sponsored by the City of Tybee. As the world is emerging from a pandemic that gave us all a full reset, we are acknowledging that struggle and the resilience of our community. Many focused on exploring their true selves, coming out to the world with vibrant, loving hearts and souls open to the public – no matter how scary, unsure, or vulnerable it might have been. Others continue their journeys of finding a true sense of self and inner peace. The entire community should celebrate each and every person’s story and provide support so everyone can feel happy, healthy, and safe saying “This is ME!”

We kick off the weekend at Hucapoos Drag Show that is always a hype, and fun time! Saturday starts out with our Tybee Equality Fest Annual “This is Me!” parade from 1-3pm with Grand Marshall Julia Pearce. The parade proceeds go to The Center for Healing and Reconciliation with Patt Gunn, in hopes of helping pay for the marker for Susie King Taylor. We then walk over to the Tybee Post Theatre for some delicious food from Sea Island Geechee Kitchen, Happy Hour Entertainment spinning some tunes to dance to, and Vendor Village to shop starting at 4 pm. Christy Snow Band kicks off the music inside at 7, 70’s Mystery Improv with Front Porch Improv at 8, then we end the night with a Dance Party with JD Music Group at 9 pm! Wear your best 70’s costume!

Sunday we will once again entertain the island with Drag Your A** To Brunch Drag Show at Fannie’s on The Beach.

The Tybee Equality Festival – Y’all Includes ALL!

Visit TybeeEqualityFest.com & follow us on IG/Facebook for more information and to stay up to date on additions to the schedule!

Brought to you by Events by Celeste, City of Tybee, Tybean, Fannie’s, Hucapoos, Salt Island, Tybee Post Theatre, WW Drayage Cowan Intermodal Group, & GA Equality