Two Local Companies Unite to Support Frontline Hospital Workers

Last Thursday, May 7, Sound View Wealth Advisors and Carey Hilliard’s Restaurants presented 100 meals to frontline workers in the ER and COVID-19 unit at Memorial Health University Medical Center (MHUMC). Also, the two companies will be presenting America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Inc. with a combined $2,500 cash donation in honor of the frontline healthcare workers at MHUMC. The two local companies are honored to be able to support the frontline workers in their efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently provide meals through Second Harvest for needy and displaced citizens across the Savannah area. The meals and check presentation will take place at 11:45am at Memorial Health University Medical Center ER entrance.