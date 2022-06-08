Twins Mary & Martha Celebrate 95th Birthday

Martha McCullough and her twin sister Mary Johnson celebrated their 95th Birthday last Saturday, June 4th at Tom Triplett Park. Over 100 people were in attendance to celebrate this amazing milestone. “We thank God for allowing us to come together and celebrate the lives of two extraordinary remarkable, absolutely amazing women of God… Mary and Martha.” Ruby Lipscomb served as Mistress of Ceremony. Kenneth Randolph presented the twins with bouquets of roses. Family and friends participated in the Hat Ceremony. Lula Williams presented a reading and Reflections of Lifetime Friend. The Johnson sisters presented a Special Tribute. Pastor Christopher Pittman, Pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church blessed the food. Minister Christopher Alexander Johnson, Jr. performed the closing song. About Mary and Martha: Mary attended elementary school and graduated from Beach/Cuyler and married Lewald Johnson. (deceased). They had 3 children,

Lewald, Johnson (lives in Canada), Heidi Johnson, (Silver Springs, Md), and Chris Johson (deceased). They also have grands and great grands. Martha F. McCullough is a direct descendent of slavery and has experienced segregation firsthand. Her late grandfather was Christmas Moultrie, the last child born into slavery on the Mulberry Grove Plantation near Port Wentworth, GA, which is in Chatham County. She always attributes her favorite saying to her late grandfather, “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” It was this saying that continues to give her strength. According to the Savannah Morning News, Moultrie made a living by selling different items. McCullough along with her mother sold many of Moultries’s items in old City Market in Savannah. It was the earnings from those sales that put Mc- Cullough through Georgia State College, now known as Savannah State University.

McCullough worked at segregated restaurants and later taught at segregated elementary schools in Tattnall and Chatham counties. She was harassed by police along her commute from Tattnall and during the civil rights movement, staged sit-ins and rallied protestors. McCullough taught primary grades from 1951-1981. McCullough retired from teaching after 30 years; however, she felt she still had many more contributions to our community. She pondered how she could continue making a difference in the community she loved. Her answer to this question came while she was attending a Liberty City Community meeting where she had been a resident since 1975.

The Liberty City Community was looking for someone to be a part of the Economic Opportunity Authority’s Board of Directors and one of the things stressed was that EOA was the Sponsor of the local Head Start Program.Mary and Martha received Birthday blessings from family and friends after a beautiful Birthday celebration.