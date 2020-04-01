Tune In Today

The first concert of the 2020 Savannah Music Festival was scheduled for today, Thursday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m. Since that is no longer possible, SMF is instead launching an online alternative to broadcast the spirit of the festival entitled SMF at Noon30.

Every day at 12:30 p.m. ET, from March 26 through April 11, at-home and in-studio video performances by 2020 festival artists will be posted to the Savannah Music Festival’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram. Tune In www.youtube.com/user/SMForg