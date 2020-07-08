Tune In To An Important Zoom Session On Redistricting Reform

Join us at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, via Zoom for an important presentation on the current status of redistricting reform in the state. Pat Byrd, executive director of Fair Districts Georgia, will discuss the challenges Georgia faces in 2021, including reapportionment, redistricting and gerrymandering.

During this critical session, we will learn how Covid 19-related postponements in the 2020 Census will affect redistricting and how dark money can potentially influence the redistricting process. Read more about efforts to control redistricting here, and register on Eventbrite to receive a Zoom invitation for this crucial presentation.