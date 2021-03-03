“Trip Around The World” Quilt Raffle

The Quilter’s Guild, through St. Matthew’s ECW, is raffling a “Trip Around the World” Quilt to benefit St. Matthew’s Building Renovation Fund.

This beautiful, jewel­toned quilt measures 103”x90” and will fit a queen-sized bed. This machine stitched quilt in tones of deep violet amethyst, blue sapphire, green emerald, blue topaz, and green peridot will enhance any bedroom.

The winner will be announced on September 30, 2021. Winners do not need to be present to win. In addition to the grand prize of the “Trip Around the World “quilt, there will be interim raffles of seasonal quilt-type projects for no additional ticket purchase. Interim winners will still be eligible for the grand prize.

Tickets are $15 each. Please make donations in $15 increments. Purchase 4 tickets and receive 1 additional ticket at no cost. Tickets may be purchased by: 1. Mailing a check to St. Matthew’s with “Quilt Raffle” in the memo line; or 2. Visiting onrealm.org/ StMattSav/give/guilt or call the church office at (912) 234-4440.