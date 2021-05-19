Tribute to Graduate Kashta Dozier-Muhammad

I bear witness that there is no God but Allah, and that Muhammad is His Servant and Messenger.

I am blessed to have Derrick and Brandi Dozier-Muhammad as parents. Despite some opposition and obstacles, they chose to homeschool their four children. They desired to manifest the cornerstone of the Teachings of The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad as best they could: The Knowledge and Love of Self and Kind. After home-education, I attended the Savannah Arts Academy specializing in Visual Arts. I then continued my education at Alabama A&M University, where I had the opportunity to surround myself with like-minded colleagues and engage in innumerous organizational activities.

Praise Be To Allah (God), I am now a graduate of Alabama A&M University with a Bachelor’s of Science, Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in Propulsion and a 3.8/4.0 grade point average. I have been blessed to apply myself academically on full scholarship. I have had the opportunity to intern with The Boeing Company and NASA, compete in engineering design competitions, and be a member of the honors program throughout my undergraduate experience. I have also had the pleasure of assisting Student Regional Minister Abdul Sharrieff Muhammad as a member of the Southern Region Youth Staff of the Nation of Islam over the past year.

This Fall I will be attending The University of Memphis in Tennessee as a PhD graduate student of the Joint Biomedical Engineering Program. God willing, I will help identify and treat rare and complex diseases through medical imaging science. I thank my friends, family, the Savannah Study Group, and The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan for producing me. I give particular recognition to my mother and father for their enduring sacrifices that have brought about our success.