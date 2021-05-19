Tribute to Graduate Imani R. Muhammad

Imani R. Muhammad proudly walked among an august body of May 8, 2021, Savannah State University graduates. Her parents, Jamie and Loleatha Muhammad of Savannah, are honored for their firstborn to have completed a Biology degree and at the same time earned a magna cum laude distinction. Imani continues the HBCU tradition as her dad graduated from Savannah State with a degree in Business Management and her mom from Spelman with a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Although only nineteen, this fall, Imani will start her Ph.D. journey in Nutritional Biology at the University of California Davis on full scholarship. The world awaits this young lady to continue a path that enriches herself and her family, extended community, the City of Savannah, and Savannah State University.