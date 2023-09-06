Tremont Temple Home Mission Ministry to Celebrate 95th Anniversary

By Savannah Tribune | on September 06, 2023

 
 

The Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church Home Mission Ministry will celebrate their 95th Anniversary on Saturday, September 9, 2023 with a Breakfast Fellowship. We are inviting our sister churches Home Mission Ministries to come out and celebrate what the Lord has allowed us to do for 95 years. Dr. Drew Corbett and Dr. Phyllis Garrison will be speakers for this grand occasion. Pastor Morris will offer his perspective and past presidents will give remarks. The celebration will begin at 10:00 a.m. The church is located at 1110 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. at Park Ave. For more details, please contact Home Mission Ministry Presi- dent, Sis. Beverly Crawford at (912) 210-3921. Rev. Quentin J. Morris is the Pastor.

