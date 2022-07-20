Tompkins High School Class of 1971 Celebrates “Fifty & Fierce” Reunion

The Tompkins High School Class of 1971 celebrated its 50th year Class Reunion during the weekend of June 24-26, 2022. The Theme for this 50th year milestone was “Fifty & Fierce- A Reunion To Remember” The reunion planning committee worked diligently to plan a weekend of memorable events. The Meet & Greet was held at the Con-Ed Resource Center in the Powell Room. Pictures of the Class of 1971 as 9th grade students were available for each classmate to sign. Attendees at each event were presented with a 50th Year souvenir.

The Reunion Banquet was held on Saturday night at the Con-Ed Resource Center Banquet Hall. Our Banquet Keynote Speaker was fellow classmate, Dr. Sandra Daise Adams. She is a Professor in the Department of Biology at Montclair State University. Sandra gave us some background about the coronavirus, the development of the Covid-19 vaccine, and how the virus and vaccine has impacted and “changed” our lives.

Former Tompkins High Business Education Teacher Mrs. Dorothy Wilson was in attendance at the banquet. We shared a PowerPoint presentation, lighting of a candle, and a moment of silence to remember our fallen classmates.

Letters of congratulations were received from City of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, III, Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis, and Savannah Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. M. Ann Levett. We had a wonderful evening!!

The annual Class Cookout was held at Skidaway Island State Park to culminate our 50th Year Reunion celebration!! We are looking forward to celebrating upcoming events!

Thanks to the Reunion Planning Committee- Chairman Patricia Dillon, Louis Neeley, Dr. Merideth J. Reid, Mozella Raines, Dr. Brenda L. Roberts, and Rev. James Roberts making this “Fifty & Fierce” Class of 1971 Reunion a huge success!