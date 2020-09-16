Tompkins High School Class of 1966

September 16, 2020

Tompkins High School Class of 1966 will have a class meeting on Saturday, September 19th at 5p.m. via phone conference. The number will be texted to you. Any problems call your president at (912) 236-7357. Thank you.

