Tompkins High School Class of 1966 By Savannah Tribune | on September 16, 2020 Tompkins High School Class of 1966 will have a class meeting on Saturday, September 19th at 5p.m. via phone conference. The number will be texted to you. Any problems call your president at (912) 236-7357. Thank you.