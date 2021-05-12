To Defeat COVID-19, Members of the Black Community Must Get Vaccinated

Just this past April, we celebrated National Minority Health Month. As a part of this important time, it’s worth taking a look at the unfortunate impact COVID-19 had on minority populations.

It is undeniable that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected minority communities at a disproportionate rate. African Americans are nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized, and twice as likely to die from complications due to COVID-19. When combined with the fact that black adults are some of the most likely to be hesitant about becoming vaccinated, there is a very real fear that this pandemic may continue on for our community even longer than we hope for. Just here in Chatham County, less than a quarter of African American residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

I care deeply about the health and safety of my community’s members. I’m here to try and help improve these statistics and encourage fellow members of the African American community to get vaccinated. I realize that many of us, and rightfully so, are suspicious of the medical community because we have been historically mistreated. But it’s worth noting that members of the African American community played a vital role in creating the COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, the team that developed the Moderna vaccine was led by Dr. Kizzmekia Corbet, an African American viral immunologist at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease. She was at the forefront of developing this vaccine and helped confirm its efficacy for everyone, including people of color. Dr. Corbet and the NIH were one of among many organizations, like the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, that have proven this vaccine is safe and effective for all peoples. But it’s not just the Moderna vaccine that’s safe – the Pfizer vaccine, as well as Johnson and Johnson are safe as well. These vaccines were tested on thousands of people, including a number of African American individuals, and were found to be critical in preventing further hospitalizations due to the virus.

So please, for the sake of our neighbors, our communities, our economy and jobs, please make the decision now that you will say “yes” to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, so we can put this pandemic behind us. I know I’m excited to see the church pews fill up again at Family Life Center and restaurants in Savannah, Garden City, Georgetown, and across Georgia fill up with hungry diners.

And in the meantime, take a moment to give thanks to our medical professionals, and local hospitals, including Memorial Health, Georgia Regional, Candler, St. Joseph’s, and Landmark, who have worked night and day to keep us all safe from COVID-19. Without these medical professionals working tirelessly to not only treat those most sick, but also administering vaccinations to our community, we would not be where we are today in our fight against the virus.

It truly is because of these frontline workers, that we will defeat COVID-19. To show frontline health workers and the rest of our community that we care, please get vaccinated.

This editorial is by: Reverend Carl Gilliard, State Representative for District 162.