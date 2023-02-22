TLOD, Inc. Savannah Chapter Presents Heart Luncheon

February is often associated with Valentine’s Day, but more importantly, the month has been set aside to pay more attention to our cardiovascular health. American Heart Month tends to focus on our hearts and to raise awareness about heart disease.

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., Savannah Chapter, presented its “The Heart of the Matter” luncheon on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 3:00 pm at Carey Hilliard’s Restaurant Banquet Room. Experts on the heart presented the attendees with information on CPR, Yoga, to the services of the American Red Cross.

Lady Brenda Logan served as presider. Lady Cheryl Martin, the luncheon chairperson, welcomed the guest and gave the purpose for the fundraiser. Our speakers, Ms. Danielle Sayre, represented the Chronic Health Equity Team, Ms. Myra Smith represented 1-2 E, and Ms. Kelly Crane represented the American Red Cross.

Each speaker gave the attendees valuable information about the heart and what can be done to prevent heart disease. Ms. Danielle Sayre, the COVID-19 Health Equity Coordinator, whom Lady Terri Mobley introduced, discussed health inequities. Lady Amber Hall introduced Ms. Myra Smith, who, along with the Top Teens, demonstrated simple Yoga movements to help relieve stress and mental health while sitting in a chair.

Ms. Maria Center, the Executive Director of the Red Cross, introduced Ms. Kelly Crane, who discussed dietary approaches to stopping hypertension, better known as the DASH Eating Plan. The speaker encouraged each attendee to purchase a blood pressure cup to assist in managing their blood pressure. She also demonstrated Hands-Only CPR and stated that everyone should know how to perform one. The luncheon participants also practiced performing CPR on a rubber ambulance.

Not to be excluded from the program were the Top Teens. Teen Andre Gadson gave the inspiration and prayer, Teen Kemar Vernon gave the grace, and Makenly Hall rendered a solo. Miss Bianca Dawson delighted the group with liturgical dance.

At the end of the three presentations, a Question and-Answer session was conducted by Lady Andrea Moon, a nurse practitioner and a member of the Savannah Chapter of TLOD. The closing remarks were given by our organizer, Lady Jacquelyn Stephens, and chapter president, Lady Beverly Copeland.