TLOD, Inc. Savannah Chapter, Celebrates Day of Service

The Ladies and Teens of Top Ladies of Distinction, Savannah chapter, celebrated their Pink and Blue Day of Service on January 18, 2021.

The Community Partnership committee, chaired by Ladies Brenda Kennedy, Annette Mitchell and Patrice White, asked members of TLOD and Top Teens to donate hair shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, deodorant, lotion, tissues, undergarments, personal hygiene items and cleaning materials.

The items were collected and prepared for distribution following social distancing protocols. The chapters were asked to donate two baskets with at least fifty-six items in each basket. The Savannah chapters outdid themselves by collecting 1,040 plus items, which yielded 14 baskets, to be presented to Greenbriar Children’s Center.

On the Pink and Blue Day of Service, members of Top Ladies transported the gifts to Greenbriar, and Lady Beverly Copeland, president of Savannah chapter, presented them to Ms. Gena Taylor, Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center.